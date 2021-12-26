Japanese Professor Invents Lickable TV Screen that Imitates Food Flavours

Japanese Professor Homei Miyashita has created a TV screen meant to be licked so as to taste different flavours

The product, called Taste-the-TV, is still a prototype and could cost KSh 99,000 should it go into production

The scholar said he envisions a world whereby people could download any flavour and taste it

A prototype TV screen that can be licked to taste different food flavours has been developed.

A woman tries out a TV screen that can be licked to taste different flavours has been invented. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon via Reuters.

Tasting flavours on TV screen

The product, dubbed Taste-the-TV, was developed by Professor Homei Miyashita of Meiji University in Japan.

Reuters reports that the TV features ten canisters with flavour applied to a film which is then placed over the screen so the viewer can lick it.

If made commercial, the TV would cost about KSh 99,000.

“The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home," he told the publication.

The professor said he envisages a world of downloadable "taste content".

Miyashita further said that during the Covid-19 period, such technology could enhance the way people connect.

Netizens react

The invention caught the attention of many netizens, who reacted to it by writing:

@SamTwum:

“Is this meant for the visually impaired when watching cooking shows or something more adult?"

@KnoxLightGuy:

“The start of the new pandemic was traced to a lickable television screen.”

@WeeliyumF:

“My television screens have always been lickable. They taste like TV.”

@dearmeadowsky:

“It's highly likely that this invention will get abused.”

