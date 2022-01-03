A married man who was abducted from his village at the young age of 4 has finally being reunited with his biological mum after 33 years

The reunion was thanks to a map drawing of his hometown he did that went viral on social media and was matched by the Chinese police with a small village

After DNA tests, Li Jingwei and his biological mother were reunited on Saturday, January 1 in Yunnan province, China

A Chinese man, Li Jingwei, who was snatched by a child-trafficking gang in 1989 has recently being reunited with his mother.

Daily Mail reports that Li grew up in Henan, 1,200 miles from his original home in Yunnan province after his abduction at age 4.

Mother and son were reunited on New Year's Day Photo Credit: Daily Mail

A memory map of his village, his saving grace

The married man's reunion with his mum was set in motion after he shared a hand-drawn map of his hometown on Chinese video-sharing social media platform Douyin on 24 December 2021, BBC News reports.

Police then matched the hand-drawn map to a small village and to a woman whose son had disappeared over three decades ago.

DNA tests were conducted on the duo, their relationship as mother and son confirmed after which they were reunited on New Year's Day in Yunnan province on Saturday, January 1.

A video capturing their emotional reunion showed Li first removing his mum's face mask carefully in order to properly examine her face. The young man then breaks down in tears before hugging his mum.

Social media reacts

@marmec1 remarked:

"My God how and why are the children abducted in Chine, they became slaves or something. I can't believe this in 2022."

@arif.lau stated:

"This is truly amazing!! It must be crazy to see their son after all this time !!"

@vivaciouss_dreamer wrote:

"This is an incredible example of the resilience & resourcefulness of the human spirit I hope the family is able to mend old wounds & create wonderful memories moving forward."

@on.thebutton opined:

"I’m so happy he’s back home and safe. It’s tragic to think about how many children and are going through this…"

