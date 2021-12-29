Snake season is heavily underway and Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans has had his hands full with the ever-increasing number of catches

Evans took to his Facebook account to post several pics and a lengthy post about his latest catch at a house in the Umkumbaan area

Peeps praised him for his unwavering bravery and Evans lauded the father and son duo who remained calm when confronted by the 2.5-metre mamba

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nick Evans has bagged another black mamba at a family home in Durban. Image: Nick Evans/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Durban Snake Rescuer Nick Evans rescues yet another snake from a family home

Evans shared the sssslimmyy details of his catch with Facebook users.

He captioned the post:

“A close encounter with a black mamba, proving yet again they aren't vicious killers. Yesterday afternoon, a man was sitting on the couch with his child, watching TV. He heard some movement to his left, and to his horror, saw a large black mamba entering his home!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The father kept calm by watching a few episodes of Evans' show, Snake Season.

Evans quipped:

“Remarkably, he did.”

Evans said the father waited for the mamba to slither through the kitchen door before fleeing the house with his son.

Commenting on the father’s behaviour, Evans said:

“I was so, so impressed with him, after hearing this when I arrived. To keep calm in a situation like that is far from easy. Few would have managed to react how he did.”

Evans managed to retrieve the 2.5-metre mamba from inside the man’s oven.

He urged people to remain calm when confronted by a mamba.

“Again, and I go on and on about this type of thing: this is another example proving how mambas do not want to bite people. It had every chance to 'attack' this man and his child. There would be little they could do. But no, it just wanted to hide away.”

5 Mambas: Snake catcher Nick Evans breaks personal record and risks life and limb

Durban-based snake catcher Nick Evans had a busy day last week when he broke his personal best for catching snakes in a single day. He bagged five black mambas in one day.

The first one was stuck under a Wendy house and was difficult to get out, bearing in mind this is a deadly reptile and the smallest mistake could be fatal.

The second snake catching request came while he was busy trying to wrestle the mamba out from under the Wendy house. Fortunately, it was literally across the road.

This snake was in a bathroom and when he opened the bathroom door, he was immediately confronted by the snake.

Source: Briefly News