A man from southern China won 219 million yuan ($29.9 million) on the lottery and kept it a secrete

The man claims to have kept the news from his family out of the fear of money changing their character

He donated a large sum to charity and has not yet decided what he will be doing with the rest of his winnings

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The first thing most people would do after winning a fat sum of money would be to spoil their loved ones, right? While not a man from southern China who won 219 million yuan ($29.9 million) in the lottery.

A man in southern China is keeping his 219 million yuan ($29.9 million) lottery jackpot a secret from his family. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Often when people from humble beginnings win large amounts of money, they go gaga and end up wasting a lot of it on silly things, and this was exactly the big winners' fear.

Times LIVE reported that the man, identified only as Mr Li, kept his winnings to himself so that his family could continue to work hard and appreciate everything they got.

“I didn’t tell my wife and child, for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future,” the man told a publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Being the humble and responsible man that he is, Mr. Li donated 5 million yuan to a worthy charity and has kept the rest, undecided on what he will do with it.

Woman wins R1,8m in lottery, plays again to celebrate and wins another R5,4m, SA left in disbelief

In related news, Briefly News reported that one lucky woman left netizens wondering how she scored all her good fortune.

A 70-year-old US woman recently learned that she bagged a whopping $100,000 (about R1.8 million) from two scratch-off tickets she purchased from a petrol station in Newark, according to the Delaware Lottery.

The Business Insider reported that she went to the lottery headquarters to collect her prize. While on her way home, the woman decided to celebrate her win by buying three "Serious Money" tickets from a petrol station in Dover and discovered that she had won again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News