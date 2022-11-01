Video of Man Getting Tackle During Church Leaves People of Mzansi With Questions: “When You Fail to Faint”
- A man from southern China won 219 million yuan ($29.9 million) on the lottery and kept it a secrete
- The man claims to have kept the news from his family out of the fear of money changing their character
- He donated a large sum to charity and has not yet decided what he will be doing with the rest of his winnings
The first thing most people would do after winning a fat sum of money would be to spoil their loved ones, right? While not a man from southern China who won 219 million yuan ($29.9 million) in the lottery.
Often when people from humble beginnings win large amounts of money, they go gaga and end up wasting a lot of it on silly things, and this was exactly the big winners' fear.
Times LIVE reported that the man, identified only as Mr Li, kept his winnings to himself so that his family could continue to work hard and appreciate everything they got.
“I didn’t tell my wife and child, for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future,” the man told a publication.
Being the humble and responsible man that he is, Mr. Li donated 5 million yuan to a worthy charity and has kept the rest, undecided on what he will do with it.
Woman wins R1,8m in lottery, plays again to celebrate and wins another R5,4m, SA left in disbelief
In related news, Briefly News reported that one lucky woman left netizens wondering how she scored all her good fortune.
A 70-year-old US woman recently learned that she bagged a whopping $100,000 (about R1.8 million) from two scratch-off tickets she purchased from a petrol station in Newark, according to the Delaware Lottery.
The Business Insider reported that she went to the lottery headquarters to collect her prize. While on her way home, the woman decided to celebrate her win by buying three "Serious Money" tickets from a petrol station in Dover and discovered that she had won again.
Source: Briefly News