A mother in China is divorcing her husband after he refused to sell their home to pay for their critically ill 22-year-old son's life-saving treatment

The son has a rare blood disease called aplastic anaemia, which was diagnosed in 2017, and the mother has been working tirelessly to raise funds needed for his operation

The mother's unwavering love for her son led her to file for divorce after her husband refused to pay for their son's medical care

Agatha Christie once said, "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else. It knows no law, no pity. It dares everything and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path."

This quote resonates with the recent story of a mother in China divorcing her husband after refusing to help with their son's medical bills.

The woman, who remains unidentified, is divorcing her husband after he refused to sell their home to pay for life-saving treatment for their critically ill 22-year-old son. The son has a rare blood disease called aplastic anaemia, diagnosed in 2017. The mother has been working tirelessly to raise 1 million yuan (R2.6m) needed for an operation to save her son.

The Chinese son was suffering from a condition known as aplastic anaemia

According to Mayo Clinic, aplastic anaemia is a disorder that develops when the body stops making enough new blood cells. It is a rare and dangerous condition that can appear at any age. Medication, blood transfusions, or a bone marrow transplant are possible treatments for the disease.

The mother, reportedly from Fujian province in south-eastern China, has been working double shifts to cover the costs of her son's treatment. However, her combined salary of $1,400 was insufficient to cover her son's monthly medical expenses of 800 yuan (R21 000). She even quit her two jobs to care for her son's deteriorating health.

The Mother wanted to sell their family home to raise funds for medical care

According to IOL, the couple was asked to raise money but could not do so. The mother intended to sell their family home since there was no income from the two jobs she gave up. However, her husband refused to let her sell it, saying, "He is going to die in half a year anyway, so there is no need to get treatment."

Eventually, amid the disputes, the husband gave in, and they sold their home for an estimated 1.8 million yuan. It was revealed that he refused to pay for his son's medical care, reasoning that he would if it didn't cost that much.

The mother's unwavering love for her son and her disgust at her husband's selfishness led her to file for divorce.

