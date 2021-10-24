Liverpool star Mo Salah reveals becoming the best footballer in the world remains his secret to his impressive performance this season

The former Chelsea winger has found the back of the net 12 times in 11 games so far this campaign

Salah also has a chance to contend for this year's Ballon d'Or after being shortlisted for the prestigious award next month

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly one of the most in-form forwards in the world at the moment having scored 12 goals and four assist in 11 appearances across competitions so far this season.

His impressive performances have now earned him a place among stars who will contend for this year's Ballon d'Or award next month.

While preparing for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the 29-year-old reveals he tells himself he is the best player whether anyone agrees with him or not, adding that he also has an ambition to become the best in the world.

Mohamed Salah shows incredible football control during Champions League clash vs Atletico Madrid. Photo by David Ramos

Source: UGC

What Mo Salah said

“It’s always the ambition to be the best player in the world. I don't have to lie. It's something that drives me to work really hard and just try to be the best version of myself.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“In my head, I’m the best player all the time. I’m trying to have that confidence in my head. It doesn't matter if some people agree with you, some people not.”

Salah currently top the EPL goal-scorers' chart with seven goals and four assists in eight appearances and he will hope to add to his tally this weekend while he helps the Reds reclaim the second position from Manchester City.

The forward and Liverpool are already negotiating over a new deal for the goal poacher but nothing concrete has come out of it just yet but the player has assured the fans he intends to retire at Anfield according to SunSport.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea remain at the summit of the league table again following their 7-0 triumph over Norwich City earlier this weekend.

Mo Salah the history maker

Briefly News earlier reported that Mohamed Salah has inked his name in Liverpool history books after starring for the side during their Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, October 19, Sports Max reports.

Salah scored a brace during the Group B clash as he inspired Liverpool to a 3-2 thrilling win at Wanda Metropolitano.

With the scores tied 2-2, the Egypt international struck the winner from the penalty spot to steer his side to victory.

Source: Briefly.co.za