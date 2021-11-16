Kate Middleton's Remembrance Day outfit was a beautiful tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

Middleton was not only dressed in a similar-looking outfit but she donned gorgeous pearl earrings that belonged to the late Princess

She also wore a classic but stunning wide-rounded hat that resembled the same hate worn by Diana in 1992

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was dressed beautifully when she paid homage to her late mother-in-law during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London, England, over the weekend.

She was pictured in a black military-style coat made by Alexander McQueen at the Cenotaph war monument. It featured a white collar with crimson epaulettes in the centre and three buttons along the front.

Duchess Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana on Remembrance Day over the weekend. Image: Max Mumby

Source: Getty Images

Middleton's Remembrance Day outfit was similar in style to the outfit Princess Diana wore on Remembrance Day in 1992.

Middleton also donned pearl drop earrings that were the property of Princess Diana. Middleton was also dressed in a black circular hat with a satin band, according to the Insider.

According to the Mirror, the earrings she wore were part of Princess Diana's Collingwood set and she received them before she wedded Prince Charles.

Glamour reports that Middleton wore the same McQueen coat three years prior at the same event.

Kate Middleton caught looking radiant in a polished blue blazer again

Briefly News previously reported that Kate Middleton has made a complete comeback from her shock after Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview and has been captured more than once now looking all sorts of relaxed and beautiful.

Most recently, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted working from home in a deep blue blazer while conducting an interview with a Ugandan midwife, Harriet Nayiga for an article in Nursing Times.

According to Daily Mail, Middleton did not even have to break the bank for the elegant blue blazer which she purchased from a widely used e-commerce site. Meanwhile, her thousands of fans cannot get enough of her and were, as usual, sharing all sorts of compliments.

immsjanet said:

"So pleased Her Royal Highness is behind and backing our nurses. My granddaughter just qualified as a paediatric nurse. And will be starting her nursing on the 17th. Thank you your royal highness for all your good works."

