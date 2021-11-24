A man, Antanas Kontrimas, has attempted an extreme sport of lifting a human being with his beard and succeeded

In a short clip showing him performing the task, the man's face looks strained from bearing the weight

Many people who reacted to his video wondered how he was able to subject himself to such torture without breaking down

A man, Antanas Kontrimas, set a Guinness World Records for the heaviest weight ever lifted by a human beard.

In an Instagram post by the organisation, the man pulled up a lady strapped to his beards. The human was so surprised that he did it.

Many wondered how he pulled through unhurt. Photo source: @guinessworldrecords

Source: Instagram

Such bravery!

The weight of the lady according to Guinness World Records was 63.80kg. To get the task done, the man bent like an athlete who was about to lift an iron weight with his hands.

After completing the herculean task, he raised his hands up in victory. The skin on his face was stretched taut and looked as if it would come off his face.

At the time of writing this report, the video has been watched over 100 000 times with hundreds of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

eii_braakofi said:

"Man, that’s gone hurt some jaws."

_.itsslayyyy said:

"He gon pull all his hair follicles out."

stylenz2 said:

"I know he's never doing that again."

cloneszn_ said:

"He got an assist half way lol."

pedramhamidi1998 said:

"Bro really traded his hair for beard."

mohamedlamin.sesay said:

"That’s extremely scary as he’s lifting her up."

Meet Rumeysa Gelgi: 24-year-old Turkish girl becomes world's tallest living lady

In other record-breaking news, Briefly News reported that Guinness World Records confirmed that a 24-year-old Turkish woman is the world's tallest living female, Briefly News can authoritatively report.

The lady, identified as Rumeysa Gelgi, stands at 215.16 centimetres and this was made public through an official statement by Guinness World Records. Guinness World Records website disclosed that Gelgi is tall because of a condition known as Weaver Syndrome.

Gelgi's latest achievement is not the first one as she had earlier been confirmed as the world's tallest living teenager in 2014 when she was only 18 years old.

Source: Briefly.co.za