Kind Taxi Driver Refuses to Charge Parents Taking Their Kids to Hospital

Lee McQueen, a cab driver from England, shared a video showing him refusing money from the parents of a sick child

He had ferried them to hospital, and when they alighted, he declined to accept the cash

McQueen said that he would never charge a parent taking their child to get medical attention

A taxi driver has been celebrated online for his show of kindness to parents with sick children.

Lee McQueen, a cab driver from London, ferries parents with sick children to the hospital for free. Photos: Lee McQueen.

Lee McQueen, who hails from Britain, refuses to charge parents taking their children to the hospital.

A video shared by McQueen on Sunday, October 28, depicted him arriving with a family at the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London.

“Are you alright?" he asked the child, who responded in the affirmative.

The clip depicted the child's mother alighting from the taxi, but the kind driver declined when she offered to pay.

“No charge at all,” he said before giving them his card.

“You are such a wonderful man,” the child’s mother responded.

As he drove away, the cab driver said that:

“Powerful stuff, man. I never charge people taking their kids to Great Ormond Street. Never mate.”

Reactions

The video touched the hearts of social media users who reacted by stating:

@kerriloumac:

“Made me cry. You lovely man, Lee. We need more of you in this world, that's for sure. Thank you.”

@djwillclarke:

“Legend.”

@monochromodomo_:

“Give this man the Cab'On d'Or.”

@hannahmarielister:

“We’ve had a free ride to the hospital before. Nearly made me cry.”

@james_31_joker:

“The mum and their kid will feel great but the driver will feel something else entirely.”

McQueen responds

The video received overwhelming responses, and the cab driver responded by stating:

“I just want to say I really appreciate all of your kind words and comments.

I never expected this kind of response as I only did what I believed was right. Thanks. Be lucky, everyone.”

