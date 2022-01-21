The craftsman behind the creative vegan violins disclosed that a client had challenged him to make a vegan instrument a couple of years ago

According to the maker, his vegan violins were trademarked by the Vegan Society as the first-ever to be produced without using animal products

The invention wowed many people across the world who lauded the maker, Padraig for considering vegans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Music lovers and artists who play instruments and are vegan have every reason to celebrate after a creative craftsman designed violins using pears and berries.

The creator noted that he was challenged by a client to make vegan violins by a clients years ago. Photo: BBC.

Source: UGC

The joy of vegan musicians will be felt everywhere

A professional violin-maker decided to go the vegan way by using components such as berries, pears and spring water to create the vegan violin.

The craftsman, named Padraig O'Dubhlaoidh made the stringed instrument without using any animal product, Briefly News has learnt.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to BBC, Padraig built the unique violin concept in his workshop located in Malvern Hills during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Vegan Society was impressed by the innovation and duly noted that the bespoke instrument is the first in the world to be registered with the body.

Briefly News understands Padraig used natural replacements for animal-based glues on the R159 000 worth unique violins. Padraig is a professionally qualified violin maker, restorer, conservator and amateur violinist, according to Handmade Violins.

The rare creativity displayed by Padraig O'Dubhlaoidh

His creativity was lauded by the Vegan Society who made it clear that it was incredibly exciting to them to register the violin which did not use historically horsehair, hooves, horns and bones to create instruments.

"This will be music to the ears of so many violinists who have longed for a high-quality instrument that is free from animal products," said Ericka Durgahee, a member of The Vegan Society said.

The craftsman, Padraig said he used steamed pear which was dyed black and poplar on the inlay around the edge of the violins.

He then used berries to dye the wood inlays and local spring water which he used for his adhesive.

Client-inspired creation

Padraig said the idea was sparked by a request from a client who asked him to make a vegan instrument a couple of years ago.

"It was an intriguing question. I thought how many vegans are there, potential musicians whose ethics won't allow them to play the violin - it must be awful. The world is changing a lot at the moment... particularly the young generation... they're making big changes in the world and I'm very proud of it." Padraig revealed.

The Vegan Society disclosed that it is only the body of the violin that was registered with the trademark.

"What a dad": Man wows the internet, makes DIY rollercoaster for his little girl

In other news about creative individuals, Briefly News previously reported that an American dad had the internet gushing after taking his daughter on the ride of her life right in the living room! Improvising with a laundry basket, a TV screen and some steady arm muscles the proud parent put together his very own DIY-rollercoaster.

Heading to his Twitter account, the creative dad with the handle @DontezAkram shared the clip with the caption reading:

"My daughter's first ride on a roller coaster. Seeing the smile on her face is what keeps me going," he captioned the heartfelt post.

Social media users were really inspired by the cute father and daughter moment. Many peeps celebrated the dad for being so active about his little girl's happiness.

Source: Briefly News