Russia to Lose Access to SWIFT Following Decision by Major Powers

The European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States of America are moving to block Russia's access to SWIFT

The financial service facilitates international transactions between banks and is vital for Russia's oil and gas exports

This is latest salvo of crippling sanctions implemented against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine earlier in the week

KYIV - Major world powers opposed to Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine have instituted a series of crippling sanctions against Russia.

Banks and financial institutions have been frozen out of the US, UK and European economies. However, they have been criticised for not blocking Russia's access to SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication).

SWIFT is a Belgian cooperative society providing services related to the execution of financial transactions and payments between banks worldwide.

This has now changed as the NATO countries have moved to restrict Russia's access to the crucial service. In addition, Russia's central bank's international reserves will face restrictions.

Without access to SWIFT, Russia will be unable to make transactions and make it impossible for its central bank to liquidate its assets according to News24.

The BBC reported that the move to block Russia's access to SWIFT will further isolate the country's international financial system.

Russia relies on the SWIFT system to facilitate its gas and oil exports which are key to the country's economy.

