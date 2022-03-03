Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of the moment a student used a blender to interrupt a class

The loud noise from the blender interrupted the lecturer as well as other students, who turned in the direction of the noise

Seeing the damage he had done, the student proceeded to apologise to the lecturer and got a response that stunned many

A trending video of a student using a blender to interrupt an ongoing lecture has sparked a debate on social media.

A short video capturing the surprising incident, which transpired in Aston University, England, was shared on Twitter by @uniofbesti.

While a lecture went on, a student sitting at the back placed a blender on his desk and used it in grinding an unidentifiable item. The noise the blender generated distracted everyone and redirected their attention to where the person behind the act was seated.

As people appeared to wonder why he was using a blender in class, the lad boldly sought permission to continue and was granted by the lecturer.

He then resumed blending.

Nigerians react

The lecturer's reaction to the boy's actions got many talking.

@princebrown_official remarked:

"U can’t even think about this in Madonna University abi u chop craze .. that’s when u will know that u are a cultist ..ekwensu ..u will just go home."

@september_khid wrote:

"The sad part is that he is black, so it will be attached to all black people that we are lawless, no wonder we are not granted pass in times of war."

@mercurial995 opined:

"In Nigeria, it is one oversabi SU sitting at the front that would first attack you before the lecturer itself starts."

@flashy_empress thought:

"I’m sure if it’s the guy that it’s blending is a lecturer in Nigeria university and someone did this in his class, he will actually deal with the student."

