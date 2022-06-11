A South African-born nurse had attempted to fake her husband's death in order to claim R7.6 million

Thulile Bhebhe alleged that her husband had died of a pulmonary embolism while on holiday in Zimbabwe in August 2016

However, it was discovered that her husband, Bekezela, was still alive and had worked a day shift at a London hospital on the day she said he had died

LONDON - A South African-born nurse has been caught out in an elaborate plot to fake her husband's death. She had claimed that her husband had died while on holiday in Zimbabwe and had tried to claim £400 000 (R7.6 million).

Thulile Bhebhe (52) had also lied to Aviva, a UK insurer, that her husband, Bekezela, had suffered a pulmonary embolism in August 2016.

The mother of two had maintained the claim for over a year before Aviva discovered that Bekezela was still alive. In fact, he had worked a shift at Charing Cross Hospital on the day that she had alleged that he had died.

Thulile was convicted on a count of fraud in 2018 and shortly afterwards she applied for a job and lied about her criminal conviction according to IOL.

The Daily Mail reported that Bekezela was cleared of fraud after the court ruled that he had no knowledge of the false claim.

She was struck off the medical register in May after a Nursing and Midwifery hearing accused her of misconduct.

