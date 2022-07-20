A heatwave, caused by climate change, is sweeping throughout Portugal and has left 1000 people dead

Europe is also experiencing wildfires that spreading rapidly due to the high temperatures and drought

The General Directorate for Health said temperatures reached higher than 40 degrees Celsius last week

EUROPE - At least 1000 people died due to a heat wave that is sweeping across Portugal. Authorities blame the peculiar weather conditions on climate change and believe that the temperatures will continue to rise.

Firefighters are working hard to contain wildfires caused by a heatwave. Image: Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Wildfires caused by the high temperatures and drought are also rapidly spreading across the country. According to News24, firefighters are also attempting to put out blazes in other European nations, including Spain.

The General Directorate for Health’s head Graça Freitas said Portugal is among the areas that could be more affected by extreme heat. He said citizens need to be more prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures reached higher than 40 degrees Celsius last week.

The World Meteorological Organisation believes the unusual temperatures may remain above normal until next week. The organisation’s Chief of Applied Climate Services Robert Stefanski said a study was conducted by WMO’s partners at a national and regional level, possibly not until the middle of next week, SABC News reported.

Social media users are concerned over the high temperatures:

@Maryroyal4E said:

“OMG. Unrealistic numbers never heard before, this’s just July. And the numbers might grow through the years if we don’t take action.”

@bannedagain95 wrote:

“Oh my. Prayers.”

@blacc_th95 commented:

“Adverse effects of heat waves across Europe.”

@andraza_mr added:

“God is so good to us I pray and hope that the temperature would be back to normal in that region.”

