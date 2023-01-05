Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has been leaked, and its juicy contents have left many people shocked

It is reported that Harry revealed in the book that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan when he was a soldier

South Africans online reacted to the trending story and some said he was looking for trouble with his new book

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Prince Harry opens up about his days as a soldier at war. Image: Karwai Tang and Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex's forthcoming memoir titled Spare has caused a media storm after copies of the book leaked in Spain.

In the autobiography Harry made some shocking claims about the Royal Family and that his brother William the Prince of Wales physically attacked him.

Their 2019 confrontation allegedly started when William called Meghan Markle abrasive and rude.

Harry also narrated about his second tour as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan and admitted to killing 25 Taliban fighters, reported TheTimes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to News24, Harry wrote that getting rid of the targets was like removing chess pieces from a board and said he was not ashamed or proud of the killings.

"My number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me."

The memoir is set to be officially released next week and some netizens are eagerly waiting to get their hands on a copy.

SA citizens' comments on the topic are below:

Angie Manser said:

"That would explain why he seems to be having a mental breakdown."

Zamokuhle Mkhize posted:

"Well, he was a soldier, at war. I don't see the problem here."

Elmarie le Roux mentioned:

"For a person who wanted to live a private life, he is really looking for attention."

Samuel King added:

"He's searching for his enemies."

Manu Ngola stated:

"Imagine a soldier counting dead people during a war."

Prince Harry claims people were surprised He landed Meghan Markle, snippet of ‘Harry & Megan’ has peeps split

Briefly News reported that a short clip of Prince Harry talking about his relationship with Meghan Markle had some people up in arms. In the video, he makes fun of how people responded to Meghan Markle being his partner.

Prince Harry joked that most people couldn't believe he got her as his wife because of his odd hair colour. Many peeps did not find his statement funny and took it seriously.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News