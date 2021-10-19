Kanye West Shows Off Weird Prosthetic Mask While Walking at Airport

Kanye West was spotted just as he walked to a yellow cab at John F. Kennedy International Airport

The rapper was donning a prosthetic caucasian mask that made him look unrecognisable

The father of four has ensured that his former wife, Kim Kardashian, falls in love with the full-face masks

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Renowned rapper Kanye West was spotted donning a weird mask while walking at an airport.

Kanye with his normal mask before the change. Photo: TheImageDirect.com/ Page Six.

Source: UGC

Being October, the Halloween month- many have been showing off early their weird masks, and Kanye seems to be one of them.

According to Page Six, the rapper was spotted at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on October 18.

The rapper was donning a creepy prosthetic caucasian mask as he got a cab ride.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Earlier, the controversial artiste had been spotted in the 'normal' COVID-19 mask before he disappeared, only to show up in the weird mask.

Kanye donning his weird mask. Photo: TheImageDirect.com/Page Six.

Source: UGC

Same vibe in Italy

This is the second time the Jesus Is King crooner has been spotted in a similar mask after earlier donning a pale greenish-blue mask while in Venice, Italy - on Sunday, October 17.

The rapper has been accessorising his masks with the same all-black Balenciaga outfits, including a leather jacket, black jeans and high boots.

He also donned a different black mask while performing some of his best songs from the past at Alexandre Arnault's wedding in the said Italian town.

During the airport visit, the father of four was also wearing earphones, and the masks are said to be headphone-friendly.

The rapper has always been a fan of facemasks, something he has also passed on to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye's new abode

The Jesus Walks rapper, whose nett worth is R26 billion, according to Forbes, has splurged R842 million on a new home in Malibu. According to TMZ, the house on the beach is rare, having been designed by a top Japanese architect.

The house in Malibu, California, was put on sale in 2020 for R842 million, but the Yeezy founder seems to have gotten a pretty great deal. The unique house, described as a piece of art, resembles a military bunker built with lots of concrete and reinforced steel.

Source: Briefly.co.za