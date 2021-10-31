“One in a Trillion Episode”: Baldwin Finally Speaks Out After Film Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin has finally broken his silence since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set

The actor has described the accident as "one in a trillion", refusing to comment too much on the ongoing investigation

He's also said it's likely that filming of the movie "Rust" will not resume

US actor Alec Baldwin has addressed swarming paparazzi and given his first on-camera comment since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set. He's called the tragedy a "one in a million" incident.

US actor Alec Baldwin has addressed swarming paparazzi and given his first on-camera comment since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The actor addressed a swarm of paps Saturday who were hounding him in Manchester where the actor and his young family were trying to lay low since the horrible accident.

Hoping to get the paps off his back, Baldwin answered a few of their questions. Describing Hutchin's death, he had this to say:

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode," he told TMZ.

On where things stand as the probe into this matter unfolds ... Alec said he couldn't discuss details, on orders of the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office. He's also said it's not likely filming on the movie "Rust" will resume, eNCA reports.

Alec Baldwin: Fatal shot allegedly fired during practice

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the crew and cast members of the upcoming movie Rust have been working closely with police officers as they investigate the accidental death of Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin has been of utmost help and has confirmed the exact moment when the gun was fired.

The statements from the search warrant affidavit report that the prop gun was fired while Alec was practising camera angles for an upcoming scene. The direction of the church cross-fire scene instructed the actor to draw his gun and aim it at the camera, reports News24.

As Baldwin was said to be looking over Hutchins's shoulder while practising drawing his gun when what was supposed to be a 'cold gun' went off. The affidavit states that people on the scene heard a loud pop when Halyna began complaining but an ache in her abdomen.

Upon examining the cinematographer, she was found to have been struck directly in the chest. It was then reported that:

"Halyna began to stumble backwards, and she was assisted to the ground."

Insider reports that the director on set reported that the prop was completely safe before handing it over to Alec Baldwin to begin filming the next portion of the film. So Baldwin was under the impression that the gun was checked and in order as he walked through the next scene with the director and cinematographer.

Investigations are still live and nobody has been charged or arrested as yet.

