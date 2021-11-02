Kristen Stewart confirmed that she will be getting married to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer

She confirmed the engagement during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show

She revealed that Dylan was the one to propose and the that she nailed it perfectly

Kristen Stewart has confirmed that she and her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer will be getting married.

She shared the juicy details of Dylan's proposal to her during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Kristen Stewart confirmed that she and her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, were getting married. Photo credit: @spillzdylz

Source: Instagram

She gushed as she told Stern how she really wanted to be proposed and she hadn't told Dylan how she wanted it done according to People.

Despite this, she revealed that Dylan nailed the proposal perfectly. It wasn't clear who would propose, there wasn't a clear gender role in their girl-girl relationship.

Stewart said that Dylan stepped up and took charge of the situation and proposed to her.

The two first met seven years ago and officially became an item in 2019. Ut was then that Stewart revealed that she would 100% marry Dylan if she had the chance.

Social media users have react to the news of the engagement

@bellaxkristen:

"Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are getting married and I wanna be invited."

@StarletsRoyalty:

"Kristen Stewart is engaged! She’s set to marry her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, after two years dating, congrats!"

@bellaxkristen:

"Engaged to a wonderful woman, dealing better with anxiety, buying a new home, the frontrunner on academy awards predictions and polls, speaking freely about what she loves, casting for her lead actress in her first feature film as a director."

@negaoryx:

"Just found out Kristen Stewart's engaged and it's not to me. please respect my privacy during this trying time xx."

Kristen Stewart makes an appearance in her role as Princess Diana and fans react

Earlier, Briefly News reported that American actress Kristen Stewart got cast as Princess Diana in the movie Spencer and received a mixed reaction from fans. Some fans felt that Kristen might not have the range to play such a complex character but she's stepped up to the challenge.

Kristen was spotted dressed as Princess Diana recently, wearing one of her signature outfits. Fans were shocked at the resemblance and some changed their minds about the casting.

The 30-year-old has shown that she can definitely pull off Princess Diana's shaggy blonde hair as well as her style. The film Spencer, after Princess Diana's maiden name, is about her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband Prince Charles.

Source: Briefly.co.za