Cardi B could not thank the Lord enough for all the blessings she and her fam have received, sis has worked hard

Taking to social media to show off her new home, Cardi B let her people know she now owns a home in New York

Cardi B has worked hard for this home and her people could not be more proud and happy for the momma of two

Cardi B is living the dream and she is damn proud of it too. Having hustled hard to get to where she is today, Cardi B celebrates every blessing like it's her last.

Taking to social media, Cardi B opened up to her followers, letting them know that she just bought herself a boujee home in New York, baby!

Being a momma of two, Cardi has made sure that her babies' lives are not disrupted due to the line of work she has chosen, reported People. Giving them stability is her number one priority and this new home is one step towards securing that.

“I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work.”

Cardi B and Offset own homes in Atlanta, Los Angeles, the Dominican Republic and now New York too, reported HNHH. Moving around for work is no longer an issue, these two have it covered.

Cardi B posted:

Cardi B’s people took to the comment section of her post to congratulate her on the new crib. Knowing she’s worked hard for it, peeps know Cardi B deserves it.

@thereallume said:

“Proud Of You!! If There’s Anyone Who Deserves It, It’s You ❤️”

@shopgld said:

“Congrats keep on winning ”

@theonlyjasonlee said:

“I’m coming over! Congrats, you deserve it all! ”

@gypsysport said:

“So inspiring, you deserve it!! ”

