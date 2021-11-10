A clip of A$AP Rocky has gone viral following the tragedies that took place at a recent Travis Scott festival

The clip shows A$AP Rocky stopping the crowd during a performance back in 2019 when he saw things getting messy

The clip has people questioning why Travis did not do the same thing at the recent AstroWorld Festival

A clip of A$AP Rocky doing the right thing at a festival where fatalities could have happened has left peeps questioning why Travis Scott did not do the same.

The moment went down back in 2019 at the Rolling Loud music festival in California where A$AP Rocky was performing, reported Buzzfeed. The crowd was lit but A$AP Rocky made sure the safety of his fans was a priority.

A clip of the event has gone viral, showing a moment where the artist noticed the crowd getting out of control and cut the music to put out the potentially fatal 'fire'. TikTok user @christinahrndzz is one of many who shared the clip.

Doing its rounds on social media, the clip has people asking why Travis did not do the same thing at AstroWorld, where eight people were killed and many more severely injured. Trying to claim the festival was too big and he did not notice the pandemonium is just not cutting it.

Take a look at some of the statements made by disappointed people on social media after watching A$AP Rocky’s reaction to the manic crowd:

@chanelingxo said:

“Travis Scott needs to take some notes from my king A$AP Rocky (the way he stopped performing and cursed them out to make sure the girls were okay).”

@_maritxxxa said:

“This goes to show how the artist has control of the crowed. A$AP Rocky literally had everyone silent and was able to address the situation. Travis is a literal ass.”

@anthonyscountry said:

@MoiAventura said:

Travis Scott’s reps confirm he’ll pay funeral costs for fans who died during his concert

Rapper Travis Scott has confirmed to the world that he will pay for the funeral expenses for eight fans who were killed following a crowd surge during his performance at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, reported Briefly News.

The artist, who is facing multiple lawsuits from injured concertgoers, claimed he did not do enough to prevent the chaos, he said in an official statement shared on social media.

Through the statement, Scott's representatives said the star is working with law enforcement to identify and connect with the deceased families.

