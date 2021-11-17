A soldier's attempt at sweeping his woman off her feet with a surprise proposal 'ended in tears' as she wasn't having any of it

The angry lady slammed the soldier for spoiling her car by spraying a painting that reads 'marry me'

Despite assurances that he would get it washed off, the lady hurled angry words at him accusing him of trying to make her lose her job

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A lady has turned down her boyfriend's proposal because he spoilt the look of her car.

The boyfriend, who is a soldier in the United States army, had attempted to surprise the lady with the proposal in style.

She slammed him for spoiling the look of her car Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @pulsenigeria247

Source: UGC

To achieve that, he had her car painted colourfully with the words 'marry me' written boldly on it and surrounded by shapes of a heart.

On getting out of the house, the lady ignored the boyfriend who was on one knee with a ring in his outstretched hand and screamed on seeing the look of her car.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The boyfriend's promise to get it washed off fell on deaf ears

On seeing her reaction, the soldier admitted to being responsible for the painting, assuring her that he would get it washed after the proposal.

This however didn't sit well with the lady who slammed him for going too far with the marriage proposal.

In the video shared by Pulse Nigeria on Instagram, she went on to accuse him of trying to make her lose her job.

Social media reacts

@heraginny wrote:

"He shouldn’t have done that to the car na because he is proposing doesn’t mean she should loose her job."

@the_4th_ajagun said:

"If it's me I will just be happy she showed her true colors. Na to carry my gold ring go sell am to Aboki."

@obianujunwam opined:

"I don't care if it's a skit or not, marriage proposals shouldn't cause pain to the proposed. What nonsense!"

@kennieszh thought:

"She should at least calm down, take the ring and call an Uber. There's no need for her to be yelling for 5 straight minutes that could have been used to get a cab."

Graduate rejects bae’s proposal in public, throws away ring before storming off

Previously, Briefly News reported that a fresh graduate's attempt at treating his university girlfriend to a surprise public marriage proposal ended in a sad fashion for him. The graduate saw his proposal rejected by the girlfriend.

In the video shared by Ijeoma Daisy on Instagram, the lady received the ring amid cheers, surprisingly threw it away and walked out on the boyfriend.

Her action triggered reactions from fellow students who witnessed the scene. The embarrassed boyfriend remained on his knees until he was assisted to his feet by a lady behind him.

Source: Briefly.co.za