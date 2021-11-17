Supermodel Iman said she will never ever marry again because she feels her late hubby Bowie is still present

Iman made the statement while talking about her first fragrance, Love Memoir , which is a tribute to Bowie

Late David Bowie, a legendary musician died in 2016 after a battle with liver cancer

Somali-American fashion model, actress and entrepreneur Iman has vowed that she will never remarry even years after her husband David Bowie's death.

Speaking during a recent interview through which she opened up about her romance with Bowie, Iman disclosed that she still feels married to her late hubby.

The 66-year-old supermodel told People that she was previously asked if she wants to ever get married again to which she said ''No''.

"I said 'No, I will not.' I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.'" Iman said.

According to Iman, she always feels Bowie's presence and usually remembers him whenever she looks out over sunsets at their home because her late hubby used to love them.

He is still ''here''

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way, he is ever-present. Through my memory, my love lives." she added.

The supermodel who also appeared on the Today Show added that she can never forget about her late hubby and cannot wait till they meet again.

"People say to me when they talk, 'Oh I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again." Iman noted.

Iman and Bowie met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend and got married in Florence, Italy, on June 6, 1992.

They welcomed their now 21-year-old daughter, Alexandria, in 2000.

As earlier reported by a cross-section of world media, Bowie, a legendary musician died in 2016 after a battle with liver cancer.

Late Bowie was 69 years old when he went to be with his maker.

