Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis on Wednesday, 17 November, according to police

The rapper was well-known in the Memphis community, having released his debut album King of Memphis in 2016

He had been targeted before; in 2017, he was hit by multiple bullets outside a shoe store in Hollywood

Rapper Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., better known by his stage name Young Dolph, has been shot and killed in Memphis after going into a store to buy cookies, police have confirmed.

Rapper Young Dolph has been shot and killed in his hometown, Memphis. Image: Young Dolph

Source: UGC

Rapper Young Dolph has passed on at the age of 36. The shooting happened at Makeda’s Butter Cookies. Owner Maurice Hill told Fox 13 that Young Dolph had walked into the store to buy cookies when someone drove up and shot him.

According to Mirror, a source said shots were fired through the front window of the car, striking the rapper. The exact circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released, but it's said that Young Dolph was a regular visitor to the store.

No information on the shooter has been released so far either and it's not clear if the person is in custody or on the run. Another source claimed that an unidentified gunman ran into the store and shot two bullets, one fatally wounding Young Dolph.

Young Dolph, best known for his hits Major and On the River, is survived by a son and a daughter.

The rapper released seven studio albums.

Shock and horror as personal trainer gets killed during Zoom workout class

In more news about a shooting, Briefly News reported that the murder of a Gauteng fitness coach named Lawrence Masinge was witnessed by his clients during one of his live sessions.

The fitness instructor was reportedly shot and killed on Wednesday night, 10 November during a live Zoom workout class. According to News24, Masinge's clients headed to social media stating that he was shot in the head while they watched. It is believed that the murder was robbery-related.

The killer was dressed in beige pants and a black shirt and held the weapon in his right hand. There are screenshots that show the suspect pointing the weapon at the instructor's head.

Source: Briefly.co.za