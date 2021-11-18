A cute little girl's lovely conversation with her unborn baby brother has melted hearts on social media

The big sister in the video ordered her unborn baby brother to apologize after her pregnant mum said the baby's kicks in the tummy hurts

Upon learning that her unborn sibling wouldn't hear her directive, the little girl then rubs her pregnant mum's tummy

Seeing kids interact is an adorable thing to watch and a little girl's conversation with her unborn sibling was everything for internet users.

A video capturing the delightful moment was shared on Instagram by Daily Mail.

The little girl conversed lovingly with her unborn sibling Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @dailmail

The short video starts with the little girl feeling her pregnant mum's tummy with her palm.

She expresses surprise after feeling it the unborn baby kick.

She demands apology from her unborn sibling

The mother, in responding to her daughter's reaction, said the baby's kicks were hurting her.

This didn't sit well with the girl who spoke to the unborn baby in the tummy to 'say sorry to mummy.'

She is stopped in her demand by the pregnant mum who revealed that the unborn baby cannot respond to her request for an apology.

Internet users gush

@costarican_kwnn thought:

"The cutest video I’ve seen."

@hea6781 thought:

"She is too cute! Best big sis*sy!"

@dwualla remarked:

"That's Dip Dip! She is just the sweetest. "

@funnyface2point0 wrote:

"My son was like this when I was carrying his little sister. It’s just so dang cute when siblings are invested in their growth and arrival."

@matthew_6002 stated:

"Wow that’s amazing! They are both going to have a special bond for life!"

