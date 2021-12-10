Tannera George Gibson has become the first African-American female President of the Memphis Bar Association

She makes history as the first Black woman to occupy the position in the Association's 147-year history

Gibson celebrated the milestone on social media on December 2 and has since gone viral

Gibson took to Facebook to celebrate the achievement as she revealed that Black people were excluded from joining the Memphis Bar Association just 58 years ago.

Celebrating the feat

''Today, I received the gavel and became the first African-American Female President of the Memphis Bar Association in its 147-year history, where Black people couldn’t join just 58 years ago.

''I’m deeply grateful and ready to get to work! Thanks to everyone who’s supported me and the Bar along the way,'' she wrote.

Her post has gone viral, garnering 10,000 reactions and 25,000 shares as of the time of writing this report.

About Gibson

Meanwhile, a statement issued on the Burch Porter & Johnson website said Gibson is a lawyer whose practice focuses on employment law, municipal law, healthcare liability, and commercial and business litigation.

She received a BS in Computer Science from the University of Memphis before graduating from the University Of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School Of Law in 2008.

Gibson has extensive trial experience and significant experience in conducting investigations and presiding over administrative matters.

