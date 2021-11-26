An astronaut, Jessica Watkins, will make big history as the very first black woman to join the space station crew

Though the launch is not due until April 2022, Jessica has been preparing for the journey since 2017

The astronaut had a PhD in geology, a course that gave her the opportunity to study other planetary systems

A woman identified as Jessica Watkins will become the very first black woman to join the International Space Station crew.

The woman is billed to launch into space come April 2022 on the special Space X Crew-4 mission, CNN reports.

The woman would be going with other astronauts. Photo source: @astro_watkins

Adequate preparation ongoing

It should be noted that the 33-year-old lady was selected many years ago in 2017 and has since then been preparing adequately for the mission.

Other astronauts who would be going on the mission are Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, and Samantha Cristoforetti.

In 2022, the crew will be blasting from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Merrit Island, Florida, using the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Her academic background

Watkins studied at Standford University in California, getting her bachelor’s degree in geological and environmental sciences. Afterwards, she got her doctorate degree from the University of California.

Also worthy of note is that the lady is not new to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as she started her career as an intern with the space agency. NPR reports that she will be living and working on the space station.

Speaking on the benefit of studying geology, the black astronaut said that it gave her the opportunity to study the surface of a different planet, especially Mars.

Dr Bernard Harris Jr was the first black person to walk in space in 1995 and she spent years recruiting female astronauts to give an opportunity.

