A Kylie Jenner admirer was ready to propose marriage to her as he showed up at what he believed to be her house

However, the man was actually at her neighbour's door and had jumped a fence to access the home

Police were called to the home, questioned the man, and he was arrested with a misdemeanour trespassing charge

Cosmetics queen Kylie Jenner nearly got a marriage proposal from an obsessed fan, but things did not go as expected.

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second born. Photo: kyliejenner.

Source: Instagram

According to TMZ, a man showed up at Kylie's home only to realise he was at her neighbour's door. The intruder is said to have shown up with flowers for Kylie and noted he wanted to profess his love and ask for her hand in marriage.

The man reportedly hopped a fence to access the home and cops were called to the scene on Thursday, 9 December.

The police spoke to the 23-year-old, who divulged his reasons for accessing the home, but he was not spared. The intruder was arrested for misdemeanour trespassing and taken in for booking.

Not first time

This is not the first nor second time in 2021 that an intruder has tried professing their love to Kylie by accessing her home. This comes after another man was arrested at the entrepreneur's home in June and refused to leave until he got to profess his love to her.

According to TMZ, the 35-year-old man, arrested at Kylie's LA property, was not new to her security as they had seen him before, but he would always comply when asked to leave. This time around, the man reportedly refused and told security that he was not leaving until he saw Kylie face to face to tell her how much he loves her.

This would not happen, and the security had to detain him as they waited for the police to apprehend him.

