According to PEOPLE, the South Carolina couple was supposed to wed in September 2020

They were forced to cancel and postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The groom suffered food poisoning barely hours to the big day and was forced to be absent during his own wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Weddings are very important and sentimental to many people all over the world.

The couple initially postponed their wedding from 2020 to 2021. Photo: Wedding Bliss.

Source: Getty Images

''Jinxed'' Wedding

Quite a number would pay top dollar to see their big days roll out successful and change marital vows in the best way possible

Well, the same was the dreams of a South Carolina couple, Christine Karmire and her lover Gannon Karmire.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The couple initially planned to wed in September 2020 but were forced to cancel and postpone their nuptials to a future date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christine and Gannon postponed their wedding to 2021 and actually exchanged marital vows, albeit accompanied by a string of bad luck.

Their wedding which went down in late 2021 suffered a major challenge after the groom, Gannon fell ill with a severe food poisoning on the wedding.

Strong bride

The bride, Christine could not allow their ''second'' wedding be pushed forward again and agreed to walk down the aisle with a mannequin version of her groom, Gannon Karmire, while he was sick in the hospital.

Christine celebrated her big day at The Victorian in Youngsville in a ceremony attended by family and close friends, Briefly News understands.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the ceremony, Christine disclosed that her groom may not have been there but his spirit was present althrough.

Christine walked down the aisle with a stick dressed in a suit and an iPad showing her groom, Gannon's smiling face.

"When we think back on our wedding, bittersweet is the first word that comes to mind. We were so happy to finally have our friends and family together, but of course, it did not play out how we had imagined.We do believe that with the hand we were dealt, it could not have gone any better than it did. We still felt loved and celebrated by everyone and are so appreciative of their support." Christine said.

The wedding, specifically the bride was lauded by many people on social media who gave her a pat on her back for her resilience.

The one-of-a-kind ceremony, according to the groom took place on November. 14, shortly after her groom, Gannon, 28, woke up feeling ill.

Source: Briefly.co.za