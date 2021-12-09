Man Starts Night Classes: Becomes Doctor After Over 25 Years in Business at 47

A man identified as Carl Allamby who has been working as a car mechanic for years switched careers and is now a doctor at the age of 47

Carl's over 25 years experience in the automobile business began when he first got a job at the age of 16 at a workshop close to his family's residence in Cleveland, US

Upon gaining grounds in fixing cars, he had sought to expand his business and enrolled on classes but an encounter with a teacher who is a doctor changed everything

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It is never too late for one's dream to be achieved irrespective of age, this Carl Allamby's story has demonstrated.

Carl, a resident in Cleveland, US went from fixing people's cars to treating the owners of cars - humans themselves.

An encounter with a doctor inspired his decision to be a doctor. Image: @Cleveland.com

Source: UGC

BecauseofThemWeCan reports that Carl became an expert diagnostician at the age of 47 after being a car mechanic for several years.

He had first wanted to acquire a business degree

Carl's humble background meant he had to make ends meet at an early age.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

While his father worked as a part-time photographer and his mum was a stay-at-home parent, he kick-started his mechanic career at the age of 16.

He got a job at an auto parts store close to his family's residence and from there soon became a boss of his own after mastering the 'how' of fixing cars.

As business boomed, Carl considered expanding his operations and this made him enrol for a business degree.

Carl was reported to have taken night classes.

How he switched careers to being a doctor

Carl's encounter with a teacher, Dr Micah Watts, was the clog in the wheel of his desire to get a business degree and engineered his interest in the medical field, a report by Cleveland.com indicates.

In Carl's words:

“He just lit up when he walked into the room. After the first hour of class, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do. I have to go into medicine.’ It was like a light switched on.”

It is noteworthy that the incident happened in the year 2019.

Inspiring lady works as military mto earn funds for law school

In a similar story, Briefly News published that a woman identified as Sharon Sinclair has taken to social media to inspire people that it's never too late to achieve success.

Sharon had it rough when she started college in 1996 and she had to drop out when she ran out of money in 1998.

According to the woman, who shared her story on LinkedIn, she had to join the military in 2000. She then went back to school in 2013.

In her words: "At the time, I was making very good money as a union mechanic. I also worked 12 hours a day, 4 days on/4 days off. I had to take classes on five campuses and online to get around my work schedule. I graduated from DePaul in 2014.

Source: Briefly.co.za