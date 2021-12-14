Groom Warms Hearts after Carrying Bride's disabled Twin Sister to Their Wedding

A groom has warmed the hearts of many after he carried his bride's twin sister, who has a disability, to the wedding ground

A lovely video shows the groom walking to the venue with the sister-in-law, who was adorned with a wedding gown on her sister's big day

The video garnered about 11 400 shares, more than 2.1 million likes and 15.3 million views within a day

Kind people can make your life better and they are such a blessing to this world. How can we say this, you ask?

A lovely video shows the groom walking to the venue with the sister-in-law who was adorned with a wedding gown. Photo: Morgan.

Well, a video has gone viral on social media in which a groom just made his sister-in-law’s and his wife's day after doing a heartwarming deed.

Groom carries bride's twin sister

The internet has been moved to tears after watching an emotional 37-second viral video where a groom dressed up in a black tuxedo can be seen carrying his bride’s twin sister in his arms.

On the day of Brian and Morgan’s wedding, Morgan wasn’t the only one who got to walk down the aisle in a pretty white dress. Her twin sister Macey did as well.

The bride’s sister, also dressed in a white wedding gown with a veil, was specially-abled and the groom sweetly carried her down the aisle.

Macey is said to have always been disabled but has never been able to receive a formal diagnosis.

“I just kind of told her I was like ‘Mace, look, all of these people are here to see you’ and then that’s when you see her sit up and she’s just kind of, like, taking it all in,” Brian said.

Morgan shared the heartwarming moment on her TikTok handle, which quickly went viral.

Twins come as pair

Since they were born, the sisters have been attached, and Morgan wanted any future husband to know that she and her sister came as a pair.

“I just love her and adore her. It was just important for him to know that she will forever be in our lives,” Morgan said.

“And, one day she might have to live with us and stuff and if you’re not OK with that, it’s not going to work out," she added.

Brian was more than okay with forming a close bond with Macey as well and so when the time came for the couple’s wedding, it was a no-brainer that they include Macey in their ceremony.

“I just wanted her to have that ‘all eyes on me, my special moment, I get to dress up, I get to wear a white dress and look pretty. I just wanted her to share that with me," Morgan said.

