Woman Stuns the Internet With All the Years She's Been Pregnant, She Has 12 Kids

A social media user has wowed the internet after disclosing how many times she fell pregnant and the clips are going viral

The mother of 12 is based in the United States, Britni Church says she fell pregnant every year from 2004 until 2021 except 2013 and 2017

The young mother is now receiving questions and many people are concerned about her health because pregnancies will take a toll on her life

A woman based in the United States has wowed the internet space after sharing how many pregnancies she has had. The young lady, headed to various platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to post about her journey as a mother of 12.

Britni Church has been pregnant every year from 2004 up until 2021 except 2013 and 2017 and her video is attracting all the serious comments from fellow social media users and parents.

Some people have even asked her if she ever had miscarriages and she has also shared the babies on her social media pages. In some of the posts, she has uploaded videos of herself as a pregnant woman. The clips are going viral and naturally attracted Briefly News. She posted on TikTok:

“Answer subanimoktan I will not be adding 2022 to that list #ourlargefamilylife #pregnant #notpregnant #12kids #pregnantforyears #teenmom #momlife.”

@Nuka_Rose said:

“Sorry if this is rude but have you had miscarriages?”

@Brittneyn said:

“I don’t judge you but how you have energy. I have three I miss sleep.”

@BabyFlo_Digital said:

“You have been pregnant more years than Britney has been in her conservatorship.”

@la.Femme said:

“Wow, Mama. Respect. How did you feel being pregnant for so long? I mean, with this little distance between the pregnancies? How did you do mentally and physically? (Sorry for my bad English.”

@Aletha_Faye said:

“Wow, these comments are harsh. Y'all just come on here to be mean to some lady you don't know and who obviously loves her family and life, take a hike!”

@Juchern said:

“That’s a lot! I mean to each their own I don’t judge. But I can imagine it taking a huge toll on your body. I started losing bone mass and that’s only after 2 kids 2 years later my body still hasn’t recovered. My mom after 4 pregnancies in a row, 6 kids later have a lot of health issues after all of us.”

Source: Briefly.co.za