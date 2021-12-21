11-Year-Old Boy Saves Classmate from Choking and Woman from Fire on Same Day

Dayvon Johnson, an 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma, US, was feted by police and school board after saving to lives

First, he performed a Heimlich manoeuvre on a schoolmate who was choking on a bottle cap

He was not done as later in the day, Johnson saved a disabled woman from a burning house

A young boy has been feted for his acts of heroism that might have saved two lives.

Dayvon Johnson,11, was recognised for saving two lives in a day. Photos: City of Muskogee.

Source: Instagram

11-year-old Dayvon Johnson from Oklahoma, in the US, was recognised by the police chief after first rescuing a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap by performing the Heimlich manoeuvre.

Late in the day, Johnson saved a woman living with a disability from a burning house.

Johnny Teehee, Muskogee city police chief, gave the boy an honorary award for his acts of heroism on Tuesday, December 14.

They shared a photo of Johnson receiving the award from the top cop and captioned it:

“The Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Muskogee Public Schools honoured Johnson Tuesday as an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments.

He saved the lives of two people in one day. Way to go!”

Proud mother

The young boy’s mother said she was not surprised by his actions as he plans on becoming an emergency medical technician just like his brother when he is older.

Johnson’s principal also labelled him a hero, with the young man expressing joy after receiving the recognition.

“I felt good, excited,” he said.

Reactions

Netizens lauded his actions by writing:

Dakota Markovics:

“Kid must have some damn good parents. Doing those things at that age is amazing.”

Rochelle M Riggins:

“What an amazing person! Well deserved!”

Kay Clawson:x

“The world needs more people like you.”

George Jackson:

“Congratulations. Great job. Saving two lives. Made his mother proud, she raised a great son.”

Lynn Clinton:

“Congratulations on doing a great thing what an amazing story.”

Girl saves family

