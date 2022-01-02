Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey enjoyed a boxing match against each other that was very interesting

The model could be seen hitting Michael in the rib area and the actor perfectly missed a swing headed for his face

The couple were celebrated by their fans, with some lauding Lori for her incredible display in the ring

Actor Michael B. Jordan and model girlfriend Lori Harvey have displayed how they enjoy some time out together.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey in a cute selfie. Photo: loriharvey.

The couple has been dating for a while now, and 2021 was the year that they ensured fans knew they were together.

Appearing to reminisce a moment between them from September 2021, Lori shared a video of her and Michael taking punches at each other during a boxing match.

The lovely couple had their boxing gloves on as they showed off some moves, with Lori not hesitating to hit hard at the actor.

The daughter of comedian Steve Harvey threw a punch at her lover in the rib area before nearly hitting him again in the face, only for him to show incredible reflexes.

Michael was not in a hurry to act, very aware that one punch from him could cause huge damage, wise man!

In the caption, Lori joked that she "had to beat @MichaelBJordan a** real quick."

Fans impressed by clip

Many of the couple's fans were delighted by the clip and mentioned how good they look together, while also praising Lori.

@nillaprecisee said:

"They really in love."

@sweetheartmd3 said:

"He would never hurt her!!"

@kissmygritssssss said:

"Lori a real Pretty Girl. Them hands ain’t ever seen a fight."

@king__charles__ii said:

"The 1st punch seemed kinda personal she threw that thang with intent (sic)."

@prettylittleki said:

"She gave him a good right arm!! Almost to his face lol. they still look cute and in love though."

@free2bemearies said:

"Lori got a nice little right!"

Lori shares on relationship with Michael

In September 2021, Lori was a guest on The Real Daytime Show, where she talked about her life and relationship with the Black Panther star.

Lori was asked why her relationship with the star is special, and she was quick to mention that the two balance each other and embody the statement, "When you know, you know."

The entrepreneur gushed over her man, saying they always have a good time together; he is sweet and a great listener.

"He's very attentive, listens to me - things that I say I want and really makes an effort," she said.

