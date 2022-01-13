An adorable video of a little girl and her male counterpart dancing before adults like a couple have warmed hearts on the net

Like people in love, the kids hugged each other tightly and held hands in a cute perfect couple dance performance

Adults on the scene and people who watched the video gushed over how lovely the kids performance was

Two kids have left netizens gushing with their adorable dance performance at an occasion.

Like rehearsed dancers, a little girl and boy thrilled their adult audience with their perfect couple dance display.

They danced like a couple Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Social Dance TV

Source: Facebook

They held hands and hugged

In the cute video shared by Future Dancers on Facebook, the kids held each other's hands as they started off in slow fashion while making rhythmic moves with the tune playing in the background.

An attempt by a male adult to disrupt the little kids dancing by pairing the girl with another boy was short-lived as she would return to continue vibing with her former dance partner.

The kids continued dancing while holding hands and then hugged each other tightly in the most adorable way. The kids' performance thrilled the adults around them who cheered them on.

Netizens gush over the kids' performance

Sheree Johnson remarked:

"That little man knows what he wants to do. May God richly bless both of them."

Nathalie Blake wrote:

"Gosh they so little and cute I watch this about hundred times love it."

Ruth Engel stated:

"These little ones just crack me up. They are soo cute and not shy at all."

Janet Dianzinga Zola opined:

"So adorable she hit the dance floor with her movement and partners is so serious."

Uzoamaka Okafor commented:

"So so cute. The second boy will not dance a threesome but ready for a twosome with the little girl. However she goes back to her original guy. So hilarious. Innocent little ones."

