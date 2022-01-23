Gloria James went on Instagram to show off her new Mercedez Benz gift from her beloved son

The proud mum thanked the basketball star, saying he always does things to make her happy

The 53-year-old's fans also praised her son for the thoughtful gift while telling Gloria to enjoy it as she deserves it

Basketball legend LeBron James has celebrated his beloved mother Gloria, way before she turns a year older.

LeBron James and his mum Gloria. Photo: gloriajames.

Source: Instagram

The proud mum is reaping the fruits of raising her son right and ensuring that he gets to do what he loves most.

Nearly two weeks to his mother's 54th birthday on February 4, the legendary athlete gifted Gloria a stunning new ride.

Going on her Instagram, the 53-year-old shared lovely photos showing off her brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, a gift from her son.

The SUV was white, and Gloria could be seen in all smiles as she posed for snaps inside and outside the ride.

She thanked the Lakers star for the gift, noting it was an early birthday surprise.

Gloria also thanked him for always making her life easier and making her happy through the things he does for her.

"Thank you my caring and giving son, @kingjames, for my early surprise birthday gift! You’re always thinking of and doing things to help make my life easier and make me happy. Love you infinity," she wrote.

Fans celebrate mama James

In her comment sections, some of her followers celebrated her, with some noting she deserved it all.

@iam_alaina said:

"Congratulations!! You are so deserving."

@broderick.jr said:

"You raised a good son, well deserved."

@deandre_canhoop said:

"Happy birthday mama James."

@rjdafool1 said:

"Beautiful! That is why Lebron is so blessed!"

@lakers_inside wrote:

"Happy for you Gloria, enjoy it."

@legacymom1908 said:

"Happy Birthday, Mama James! Enjoy your upcoming day!"

In other Mercedes Benz news, Briefly News reported a man gifted his mum a lovely sedan.

Taking to Twitter, Mashao Seabela shared a clip of his mom receiving the gift, a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

In the clip, his visibly surprised mom could not hold back her tears and excitement as he walked her to her new whip.

"Thobela! I got my mom her dream car as her belated 40th gift and her reaction is priceless. Thank you for sacrificing so much to afford me the best opportunities and I pray God blesses you with many more years," he captioned the heartwarming post.

