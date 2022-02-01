Nick Cannon said having many children was not a competition as he loves all of his kids equally

The entertainer said he was affected by the negative talk regarding him having as many kids as he does but was in no way careless

The entertainer was thankful for his family as they continue to support him in times of need and encouragement

Nick Cannon has finally spoken about the recent announcement of him expecting an eighth child shortly after the death of his son.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi announced they were expecting a child together. Photo: Page Six.

This comes a day after photos of the rapper and model Bre Tiesi went viral during their gender reveal party. Speaking about the news on his Nick Cannon TV show, he acknowledged that he has many children and confirmed that he was set to welcome a boy.

Cannon said he loves all his children dearly and sincerely, adding it was never a competition as every child was as special as the other one. The actor said that just as any other human being, he is affected by the negative talk towards his deeds and the number of kids he has, but he was in no way careless.

Bre's pregnancy and Zen's death

Cannon also shared that he was aware of Bre's pregnancy way before his son Zen's passing.

However, he was worried about announcing the news, as he did not expect his son to pass away.

"It kept me up at night and I always talk about the guilt that I felt in losing Zen and how to deal with this from my other children and it was a lot of guilt for everyone involved," he said.

The entertainer was thankful to his family, who helped him through the tough time, and said he wanted to respect the grieving process with Alyssa Scott.

He was thankful to Bre for delaying her announcement to allow them to grieve and noted they would hold on as long as possible. He said he was happy and would share more with his TV family, adding he would try to be the best dad.

Nick Cannon emotionally announces death of youngest son Zen from brain tumour

In more news about Cannon, Briefly News previously reported that Nick announced that he was mourning his youngest son Zen, who succumbed to a brain tumour. The heartbroken father shared the information on The Nick Cannon Show, revealing that the little boy's tumour developed around Thanksgiving Day.

"Ultimately, it was cancer in the brain and the tumour began to grow a lot faster. And so we knew that time was..." Cannon said, before breaking down into tears.

The 41-year-old Cannon added that he spent this past weekend at a beach in California where they shared a few last moments and held each other for the last time. The five-month-old passed on not long after, Daily Mail reports.

