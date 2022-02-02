Eight-year-old Dillon Helbig wrote about a Christmas adventure on the pages of a red-cover notebook and illustrated it with coloured pencils but wanted to share it with other people

Days later, during a visit to a library in Boise with his grandmother, he secretly slipped the 81-page book onto a children’s picture-book shelf

The book was added to the library and Dillon received an award; now locals have signed up to check out the book, which had a waiting list of 55 people, recently

An eight-year-old's hope to share his original book with others has led to a 55-person waitlist at an Idaho library.

Dillon's self-made book has been added to a library’s collection. Photo: Ada Community Library.

Book becomes hot commodity

Dillon Helbig used a trip to the Ada Community Library's Lake Hazel Branch in Boise with his grandmother as the perfect chance to share his original work, The Adventures of Dillon Helbig's Crismis by "Dillon His Self," with readers.

His book tells the story of Helbig decorating a Christmas tree when the star blasts him to the first Thanksgiving and the North Pole.

He told his mother, Susan Helbig, about leaving his book on the library shelf. But when they went to retrieve it two days later, it wasn't there. Susan contacted the library to see if his book had been discovered, and asked that it not be thrown away.

Alex Hartman, the branch manager, told the outlet that he and other library staffers found Dillon's book, and it.

"It was far too obviously special an item for us to consider getting rid of it," he said.

Dillion's dream come true

Dillon's book was officially added to the library's graphic-novels section, allowing library cardholders to check out the special item and enjoy it for themselves.

He was also awarded the library's first-ever Whodini Award for Best Young Novelist, named after the library's owl mascot, per The Washington Post.

