A letter a woman, Ilse Lowenberg, wrote more than 70 years ago has resurfaced and used to reconnect her families

The letter was found in the flea market and bought by a 28-year-old writer who went on a mission to give it back to Lowenberg's family

When the piece of paper found itself to her great-niece, Butler, it brought back a well of emotions for her

When Ilse Lowenberg wrote her sister, Carla, a letter on 18 July, 1945, after surviving the Holocaust, she probably did not know how important it would be decades after.

A part of the letter written in German translates as:

“I am able to give you a sign of life from me after so many years. Dad, Mum, Grete, Lottchen and Hermann: No one is alive any more.”

After over 70 years, the letter was found and returned to one of the family members of Lowenberg. Chelsey Brown, a writer who purchased the letter at a flea market in America in 2021 had the intent of finding Lowenberg’s family.

The author who is also a part-time interior decorator said that she is always heartbroken when she sees family relics that should be with the rightful family up for sale at a flea or thrift shop, ABC News reports.

The market of reselling Holocaust memorabilia

Brown said that though Holocaust memorabilia could be resold for thousands of dollars, it is always right to return them to the original owners.

After she was able to find the woman’s great-niece, Jill Butler, she learnt that Lowenberg survived the Holocaust because she jumped from an Auschwitz-bound train. To survive, she had to hide in Berlin for months.

We thought it was a scam

While speaking with CNN, the great-niece said that her family was very surprised to get the letter. When they were contacted, they initially thought it was a scam.

Butler said:

"We all loved our great aunt Ilse and are thrilled beyond words to read her thoughts in her own handwriting after she emerged from the depths of the European inferno.”

Brown said that she is committed to getting documents connected with the Holocaust of the market and returning them to families as a way to reconnect them with their ancestors.

