A Nigerian woman abroad has finally found love and tied the knot at the age of 60 to her heartthrob

The woman, identified as Lizzy Taiwo, who married for the first time, has reportedly never given birth to a child either

Lizzy married her longtime best friend in Germany in a ceremony well graced by friends and well-wishers

A 61-year-old Nigerian woman, Lizzy Taiwo, is finally off the singles' market as she recently tied the knot to her longtime best friend, Collins.

Instablog9ja, who shared photos and a video from the wedding occasion, reports that the new bride has never had kids and got married for the first time in her life.

For the first time in her life, Lizzy Taiwo found love with her best friend. Image: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The wedding occasion between Lizzy and Collins took place on Saturday, 15 January in faraway Germany. It is reported that the occasion was attended by the couple's friends as well as relatives.

A short video from Lizzy's white wedding occasion showed her dancing gracefully with her husband by her side.

Take a look at the clip below:

Netizens react

@thriftinnaija said:

"61 where? I hope she doesn’t start ageing now that she’s married. Congratulations to her."

@ut_mimigal remarked:

"This people don reach to come back home make space dey for younger people, I no come understand the ties knot of a thing for."

@denzeluche stated:

"And my parents dey rush me into marriage. When I can just someone’s daughter pregnant and marry her later."

@dr_samsurge wrote:

"Its well oh at 61 hmmm congratulations all these I can not date you, you are not my type ..na otedola pikin I dey find .... Well at 70 not too much to tie knot sha."

Elderly couple who’ve been together for 40 years wed in hospital after groom was diagnosed with cancer

In other news about elderly couples finding love, Briefly News previously reported that an elderly couple from the United Kingdom decided to get married after being together for 40 years and with the man in a life-threatening condition.

Keith Turner, 86, and 83-year-old Rita Trickett were assisted by the hospital staff in organising a small wedding after learning that the man had terminal cancer. According to Daily Mirror, Keith's condition got worse, and he was admitted to hospital a week before the nuptials.

The nurses helped get a cake for the event and found a pinhole flower for Keith and a lovely bouquet for Rita. The ceremony took place in a ward, with some of the staff joining the couple to celebrate their big day.

