American rapper, Kanye West, recently celebrated his lady love, Julia Fox, in a special way on her birthday

According to reports, the rapper gifted his new flame, alongside her friends, some baby Birkin bags

While it remains unconfirmed how much the rapper spent, baby Birkin bags typically retail for around R153 677 each, as a starting price

It appears Julia Fox had quite a memorable birthday and it is all thanks to her beau, Kanye West, who made it quite a special one.

The American rapper and the Uncut Gems actress, who turned 32 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, celebrated her birthday with several of Fox's close friends at NYC French eatery, Lucien.

According to a report by ETonline, the Donda rapper gifted Fox, as well as three of her friends, baby Hermès Birkin purses.

Hollywood actress, Tommy Dorfman, who is one of Fox's friends and was present at the birthday celebration, shared some moments from the event including photos of Fox and a few of her friends showing off their new bags.

Cost of Baby Birkins

As seen on Madison Avenue Couture’s website, a baby Birkin or Birkin 25 can cost you anywhere between R383 967 to almost R3 million.

Baby Birkin bags typically retail for around R153 677 each, as a starting price.

However, the cost of a Birkin changes depending on where you get your bag, what colour it is, what it’s made of, what year was it was manufactured and the hardware among various other factors.

