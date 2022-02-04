A Mexican lady has sent emotions racing online after she was seen expressing happiness when she met her great-grandchild for the first time

The woman was unable to see the little bundle of joy as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown which swept across the world from early 2020

The child was born in the US, but recently, the woman was able to see the baby, and her immediate expression was priceless

It was a thing of great joy when a sweet old lady met her great-grandchild for the first time. A video of her joyous expression has melted hearts online when it was made public.

When the little baby was put into her arms, she came to tears, smiling and excited at the same time. According to the story, the woman was unable to meet the child since the delivery because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

She cuddles the baby with so much care. Photo credit: @goodnewsmovement

Joyful thing to have a great-grandchild

People could see from the video that it was such a great feeling for the woman to be able to hold her great-grandchild. Her joy was very infectious because when the video was shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, it quickly made those who saw it emotional. Many of them reacted as follows:

@vicdelnur said:

"This is beautiful, miss my grandma so much. Love, honor, and respect for our elders."

@nature_seeker30 wrote:

"She looks really good for being a great-grandma."

@dorji.wangchuk.pam commented:

"It feels nice to be a parent. It feels super nice to be a grandparent. Trust me."

@hashtag_eric_o said:

"We need more of this great-grandma/grandchild meet. Raise your hand if you agree?"

@alenu4ka remarked:

"Can’t wait to introduce my son to my mom and grandma."

Watch the video below:

