A video of two little kids having an altercation and then making up afterwards has melted hearts as well as sparked outrage on social media

In the video, the smaller one repeatedly hit his older brother who was playing a video game on a smartphone for an unexplainable reason

In retaliation, the elder sibling smacked the little kid on his face and watched him cry before petting him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An older kid quickly put his little sibling in his place just as he crossed the line.

The older kid on a couch with an adult in a lying position was confronted and then repeatedly hit by his younger sibling.

The little one first hit the older kid Photo Credit: (Screengrabs from video shared by @babyworlds_)

Source: Instagram

It ended in tears for the little kid

In the video shared by @babyworlds_ on Instagram, the older kid retaliated by smacking his kid brother in the face.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This made the kid burst into tears. Surprisingly, the older kid drew his little brother close after watching him wail for a while and petted him. After being pacified, both brothers wore infectious smiles as they interacted with each other.

It was observed that the 'motionless' adult on the couch with the older kid made no move to interfere while their altercation lasted.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@laurie.begin said:

"The father is just letting it happen? Obviously the mom is not home."

@scoripon_queen_23 wrote:

"This is a life lesson to teach your children wen u hit me I will u back but ima also say I’m sorry for hitting you."

@bellalane461 remarked:

"What is wrong withe the parents allowing the big one to hit the small one. They should teach them not to fight and what they did is wrong. Not just sit there and take a video, what kind of parenting is that. So rediculous. This is not even funny not by a long shot."

@margaret_ann13 stated:

"Sometimes it’s good to let the work things out. I’m sure the smaller one learned not to raise his hand on his brother."

7-year-old boy calls family meeting to communicate with late dad: "How's Heaven?"

Briefly News reported that a young boy has warmed the hearts of many social media users after calling a family meeting to communicate with his late dad, who died weeks ago.

A video of the heart-warming incident depicted the seven-year-old young boy sitting on a couch before being joined by three of his siblings.

Immediately after they sat down, he instructed them to look upwards and communicate with their deceased dad.

Source: Briefly News