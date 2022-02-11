Kanye West has threatened to pull out of Coachella if Billie Eilish does not issue Travis Scott an apology for allegedly taking jabs at him

The 20-year-old singer stopped a concert to check up on a fan who was struggling to breathe and Kanye saw it as an insult to Scott

Billie has responded to Kanye's demands and the musician made sure to stand her ground as she told her version of events

Kanye West is back at it with his all-caps tweets. The rapper has given Billie Eilish a deadline to apologise to Travis Scott or else he will not share a stage with her at the Coachella festival. Eilish has made it clear that she does not owe anybody an apology.

Kanye West has put pressure on Billie Eilish to apologise for allegedly taking subtle jabs at Travis Scott at one of her recent concerts. The rapper is playing chicken with Coachella fans in the process as he says he will skip the festival if Eilish fails to say sorry.

People reports that Billie Eilish stopped a show to check on a fan who was struggling to breathe in the front row. While making sure that the struggling fan was taken care of, the singer stopped to say:

"I wait for people to be okay before I keep going."

Kanye West immediately saw Billie's moment of concern as a moment of shade towards Travis Scott and his infamous Astroworld incident. West then took to Instagram to call out Billie, who just like the rest of Kanye's followers, was extremely confused by the demand for an apology.

TMZ reports that Billie has responded to Kanye's claim that she dissed Travis. The singer took to the comments and said:

"Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan."

Eilish has said her part. Now the fans just wait and see if Kanye will be a no-show at Coachella.

