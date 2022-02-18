Disgraced R&B singer and songwriter R Kelly has reportedly fired his legal team and hired the attorney who represented Bill Cosby

Kelly, who is set for a jury trial in August, was arrested in 2019; he was due to appear in court a few weeks ago but he contracted COVID-19

The singer was found guilty on many charges, including engaging in sexual intercourse with minors and bribing a police officer, and is awaiting sentence

The Storm is Over singer R Kelly has reportedly parted ways with his legal counsel and has enlisted Jennifer Bonjean as his lawyer. Bonjean is the famous attorney who successfully appealed Bill Cosby's 2018 conviction and desperate R Kelly is hoping for the same result.

R Kelly has left his legal team for the lawyer who represented Bill Cosby. Image: David Livingston/Getty Images and E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Pool/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kelly, who is currently waiting for his conviction after being found guilty of crimes that include sex with minors and racketeering, is set to appear before a jury on August 1, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Bonjean confirmed that she will be representing the multi-award-winning singer and revealed his trial date. she said:

“Just filed an appearance in Mr. Kelly’s case pending in the Northern District of Illinois. His trial date is set for August 1, 2022.”

According to The Source.Com, Kelly is facing charges of federal child pornography and obstruction of justice in Chicago. There are also separate aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges in Cook County, Illinois. He has two co-defendants, Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown, who are long-time associates.

R Kelly was found guilty of engaging in sexual activities with minors and racketeering back in September 2021.

Social media users have reacted to the news with many commenting that not even the best lawyers can help R.Kelly escape prison.

@qnallday wrote:

"You were defiling little girls Robert. Stay in that cell."

@joshmilly_commented:

"If “Lord I seen what you did for Bill”, was a person."

@madamoiselle_chanel said:

"He needs more than Bills lawyer nigga needs some help."

@hairbykele added:

"He still not gonna win."

Mzansi won’t cancel R. Kelly’s music: “Cancel Robert Kelly the Rapist, but please leave R.Kelly’s music alone.”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that after R Kelly was found guilty of all sexual assault charges against him, debates have sparked on social media about whether or not cancelling the singer includes his music. South African tweeps are at war over preserving the RnB star's work while others feel anything with his name on it should go.

BBC reported that after two days of deliberation, RnB singer R Kelly was found guilty of using his status to sexually exploit young women seeking opportunities.

Since the verdict was made public, Mzansi has taken to Twitter to debate how they feel the ruling should affect Kelly's discography.

