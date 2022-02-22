'America's Got Talent' Star Jane Nightbirde Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Jane Marczewski reportedly died on Saturday, 19 February after months of cancer treatment; she had had cancer in her liver, lungs and spine

Marczewski earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell when she performed a poignant original song called It's OK on America's Got Talent

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and was given just a 2% chance of survival in 2019, but she beat the odds and was cancer-free until the disease returned for the third and final time in 2021

Jane Marczewski, a singer known by her stage name Nightbirde who earned many followers after being a contestant on America's Got Talent, has died after a battle with cancer.

'America's Got Talent' star Jane Nightbirde has died at the age of 31. Photo: America's Got Talent

Source: Instagram

As reported by CNN, her death was confirmed by her family.

"We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," read the statement.

Marczewski fought cancer for four years.

Perfect performance on AGT

The singer caught the attention of many after delivering a stunning audition in 2021 on America's Got Talent. She impressed judge Simon Cowell with her positivity and resolve.

"You can't wait until life isn't hard any more before you decide to be happy," she told the judges.

Cowell awarded Marczewski a coveted golden buzzer, which advanced her to the next round of the competition but she ultimately hoped out due to health-related issues.

"I'm overwhelmed by it," she said, of the reaction to 'It's OK'.

"Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the 'AGT' family. Rest In Peace, Jane," the show said in a statement to CNN.

