Since Cardi B gave birth six months ago, followers have been constantly begging her to share photos of her son

The rapper has been shutting down the requests from all directions but one social media post made her finally give in

A social media user told Cardi that her baby is about to grow teeth and we have yet to see him, which prompted her to finally share a sneak peek

The day all Cardi B stans have been waiting for has finally come. After almost half a year of begging, the media personality has finally given fans a glimpse of her little boy.

Cardi B has given in to plan pleas and shared a snippet of her son. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The wait is over for all Cardi B fans who have been waiting eagerly to see a glimpse of her son. The rapper recently silenced followers by sharing a tiny look at her little boy.

A Twitter user took to the social media platform to voice his grievance that Cardi's baby is about to grow teeth and fans have yet to even see what he looks like. This was just one of the thousands of baby requests that the rapper has been getting, so she finally gave in.

Sharing a picture of... his eyeball.

@auto_goon said:

"Not the eyeball. Girl... FOR ALL WE KNOW THAT'S KULTURE'S EYE."

@jesvibin wrote:

"Fingers, feet and eyes… that’s all we get."

@astoldbyjii tweeted:

"Lol it might be wrong for me to feel like this but I’m so glad you haven’t shown him yet I was locked up telling my cellmates “I wonder if Cardi showed my nephew yet, I done missed his great reveal.”

@HarmonyHornetLB said:

"I mean atleast we getting sum yalll."

People reported that Cardi B and Offset's second child was born in September last year. Unlike their firstborn, Kulture, the couple has chosen to keep the details of this baby private. So much so that fans don't even know his name yet.

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture cannot get enough of her little brother in an adorable video, calls him perfect

Briefly News reported that Cardi B's daughter and son have the cutest relationship. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared a video of Kulture telling her mother just how much she loves her baby brother. Fans could not get enough of the cuteness radiating from the video.

Kulture Kiari Cephus has shown her mommy's followers just how much she loves Cardi B's little boy. The three-year-old left many swooning as they heard her describe her little brother.

Cardi B took to Instagram to share the adorable video and followers lapped up every single second of it.

