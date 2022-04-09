The Academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for ten years for slapping comedian Chris Rock

Smith responded via the statement and said he accepted and respected the Academy's decision

This means the Gemini Man actor will not be presented next year to issue the best male actor award as it's always the academy's tradition

Hollywood actor Will Smith has been banned by the academy from attending the Oscars for ten years.

Oscars ban Will Smith for ten years

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has acted after mounting calls for them to take action against the Men In Black actor for slapping comedian Chris Rock who made an ill joke about his wife Jada Pinkett.

According to NBC News, the ban became effective on April 8, 2022, and is expected to elapse after 10 years.

"Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," said the organisation.

However, Smith responded to the ten-year ban via a statement and said he respected the academy's decision.

"I accept and respect the Academy’s decision," read his statement.

However, neither the stand-up comedian nor his representatives have commented on the ban imposed on Smith.

This announcement means that Smith will not be on hand to present the winner of the best actress trophy at next year’s Oscars ceremony — a tradition the producers behind the show have followed for many years. s

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

@batgirlsstuff said:

"So if he wins does he accept his award through zoom or does that count as being banned or he can’t even accept his award through zoom?"

@IMA_Progressive commented:

"Great. Extra time for him to make movies. The ceremonies have been boring anyway."

@ElyseMay3 added:

"Ridiculous! 10 years is too long! I’m definitely not condoning violence; however, Chris was out of line making fun of Jada’s condition."

@goldlantern said:

"A bit harsh, considering the fact that he apologised and Chris forgave him."

Jada says Smith overreacted

The Oscars award winner Will Smith’s wife, Jada expressed her feelings about the slap her man gave Rock at the Oscars.

According to an insider, Jada is in agreement that Will overreacted by slapping the comedian.

Rock had made a joke about Jada’s hair loss and Will stormed on stage, smacking the comedian in the face.

