A lucky woman has won a whopping R750K ($50k) in the lottery after her husband gifted her a R75 ($5) lottery ticket just to cheer her up

The woman identified as Robyn Mejia received the gift from her husband in Maryland, USA but later discovered she won the top prize

Mejia said the money will now help them to pay for a new house which they have been saving and planning for months

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lucky wife received a gift of a lottery ticket from her husband and ended up winning the top prize.

Robyn Mejia, 39, got the ticket gift from her hubby when she was feeling down, and it was meant to help cheer her up.

Robyn Mejia from Maryland won an unbelievable R750K from a ticket she got as a gift from her husband. Image: @marylandlottery

Source: UGC

It won the top prize

Mejia, who is a teacher in Maryland, USA, was shocked when it was discovered that the ticket won a whopping R750K ($50k).

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The ticket was bought for just R75 ($5) but has made the lady and her family hug headlines for their luck.

Reacting, the woman said in a report by Fox29:

"We have been saving money for a down payment on a house, thinking we would be ready by the end of the year. But now, we don’t have to wait!"

At first, they couldn't believe it, so they scanned it more than once to be sure. She said in a story by CNN, quoting Maryland Lottery:

"My husband took the ticket to the store to scan it, just to be sure it was real. We also asked my brother-in-law to come over and scan it on the Maryland Lottery app."

Stunner shows off her impressive Mercedes Benz whip, Mzansi peeps pour in congratulations

Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful young woman, Joodie Leeuw (@joodie_leeuw), smiled all the way to the dealership as she collected her brand new Mercedes-Benz.

The celebrity makeup artist took to her Instagram to show off her new whip, and it is almost as stunning as she is. She shared photos of herself beside the car, and it appears she may have had an outfit change for the special occasion.

She proudly captioned the post:

“My baby is a week old today.”

Source: Briefly News