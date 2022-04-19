Wife Wins R750K in Lottery After Husband Gifted Her R75 Ticket When She Was Feeling Down, Story Goes Viral
- A lucky woman has won a whopping R750K ($50k) in the lottery after her husband gifted her a R75 ($5) lottery ticket just to cheer her up
- The woman identified as Robyn Mejia received the gift from her husband in Maryland, USA but later discovered she won the top prize
- Mejia said the money will now help them to pay for a new house which they have been saving and planning for months
A lucky wife received a gift of a lottery ticket from her husband and ended up winning the top prize.
Robyn Mejia, 39, got the ticket gift from her hubby when she was feeling down, and it was meant to help cheer her up.
It won the top prize
Mejia, who is a teacher in Maryland, USA, was shocked when it was discovered that the ticket won a whopping R750K ($50k).
The ticket was bought for just R75 ($5) but has made the lady and her family hug headlines for their luck.
Reacting, the woman said in a report by Fox29:
"We have been saving money for a down payment on a house, thinking we would be ready by the end of the year. But now, we don’t have to wait!"
At first, they couldn't believe it, so they scanned it more than once to be sure. She said in a story by CNN, quoting Maryland Lottery:
"My husband took the ticket to the store to scan it, just to be sure it was real. We also asked my brother-in-law to come over and scan it on the Maryland Lottery app."
