American actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards nearly a month ago

Rock's mother has spoken out for the first time since the incident, Rose stated that at first, she thought the slap was staged

She said her son did not deserve the slap as he was just happy to present the award to Questlove during the ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Chris Rock's mother has opened up about the incident involving her son and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards.

Chris Rocks' mom speaks out after Wil Smith slapped her son. Photo: People.

Source: UGC

On Friday, April 22, Rose Rock sat in an interview with local South Carolina news station WIS-TV.

According to People, She discussed the moment when Smith walked onstage at the Oscars and struck Chris, in response to a joke the comedian made about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rose said that she as well felt the pain of Will's slap on Chris because the latter is her son.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened," Rose said.

Speaking on the 10-year ban, Rose Rock said:

"What does that mean? You don't even go every year."

Rose shared that she initially thought the incident was staged while watching it unfolded during the broadcast from her home but realized it was real when Smith, 53 started using "obscenities."

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," she said. "Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

Jada Pinkett Evades Addressing Will Smith Slap, Says Family is Focusing on Deep Healing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that The Red Table Talk has shared a snippet of what their fans should expect in their new season.

Will the Oscars be addressed?

The Facebook Watch show airs controversial topics and when they announced the show's season five, fans couldn't help but ask if the Oscars would be brought to The Table.

Source: Briefly News