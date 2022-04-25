Ntando Kunene is a South African model who was once named Miss South Africa. The stunner just celebrated her 30th birthday and she did so in style.

Ntando Kunene looked gorgeous in a red dress at her 30th birthday bash. Image: @kunene_ntando

Source: Instagram

Turning 30 is a big deal. It is a birthday that many fear as there is a lot of pressure to achieve many great milestones by 30 – the societal pressure is real!

Miss Kunene was the centre of attention on her special day, and rightfully so. Wearing a jaw-dropping sparkling red dress, Ntando made 30 look like the best birthday ever!

Celebrating with her loved ones, Ntando threw a lush dinner where everyone was required to wear black so that the rose in the room took centre stage. Turning 30, Ntando was filled with gratitude and had a lot to be thankful for.

The gorgeous celeb was blown away by the love she received on her special day and thanked everyone for making it perfect.

“Thank you so so much for all your heartfelt birthday messages. I may not get to each message but I see them and I appreciate it immensely.”

Ntando took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous photos of the celebration with her fans. The tables looked like a fairytale and Ntando's dress was something else. It is safe to say that this boss babe spared no expense on her 30th birthday, it was sublime!

Take a look at some inside snaps:

Source: Briefly News